1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.25

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 4714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several research firms recently commented on FLWS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

