$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $202.67. The company had a trading volume of 841,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.49. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

