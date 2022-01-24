$1.95 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

JACK traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.91. 349,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

