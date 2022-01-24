10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.71

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.71 and last traded at $85.71, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total value of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,902 shares of company stock worth $40,370,720. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

