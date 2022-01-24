$11.55 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce sales of $11.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $11.80 million. Exagen reported sales of $12.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $47.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exagen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exagen by 36.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exagen by 134.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 130.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 221,095 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

