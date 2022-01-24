$12.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.89 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $49.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.84 billion to $50.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $55.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,689 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

