146,973 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

VSCO opened at $52.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

