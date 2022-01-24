156,329 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,000. RenaissanceRe makes up about 1.3% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SRB Corp owned 0.34% of RenaissanceRe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $4.11 on Monday, hitting $163.29. 1,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,479. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

