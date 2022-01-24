$17.16 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post $17.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. argenx posted sales of $7.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $518.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $566.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.36 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $126.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $351.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX opened at $279.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.98. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.22.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

