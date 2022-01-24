$171.08 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will report sales of $171.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.34 million and the lowest is $160.09 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $603.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.77 million to $612.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $704.87 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $709.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

