$182.47 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report sales of $182.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.38 million to $184.70 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $720.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.61 million to $721.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $749.54 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $765.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $43.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

