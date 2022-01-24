1irstcoin (FST) Price Down 46.3% Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $5.52 million and $17,840.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00123066 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

