1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.51

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 29232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,306,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.