$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Raymond James by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 161,935 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

