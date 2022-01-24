$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.29.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $528.55 on Monday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $627.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.