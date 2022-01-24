203,080 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

