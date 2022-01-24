$229.71 Million in Sales Expected for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will announce sales of $229.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.03 million to $313.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $20.13 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44.

Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

