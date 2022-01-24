$229.71 Million in Sales Expected for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will announce sales of $229.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.03 million to $313.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $20.13 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.