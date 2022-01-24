23,068 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,068 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.31. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

