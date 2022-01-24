$247.69 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post $247.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.47 million to $250.61 million. LendingClub posted sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $804.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.86 million to $806.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of LC stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,212,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

