$25.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post sales of $25.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.12 billion and the highest is $25.38 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $22.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 billion to $94.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.40 billion to $99.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

