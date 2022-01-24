$265.63 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $265.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.00 million and the highest is $268.70 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $275.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

