$267.04 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $267.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.81 million and the highest is $268.70 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $224.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $367.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.70. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $311.03 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.