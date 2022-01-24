28,039 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.38 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.65 and a 200-day moving average of $172.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.