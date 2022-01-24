$29.35 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce sales of $29.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.63 billion. General Motors reported sales of $37.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $126.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $144.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Motors stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

