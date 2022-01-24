$29.55 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the highest is $30.60 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $123.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.95 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

