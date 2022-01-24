$291.52 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post sales of $291.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.23 million to $293.80 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $201.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

RRGB stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 50.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

