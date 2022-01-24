$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report sales of $3.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

GPI opened at $170.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.29. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $130.30 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

