$3.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post sales of $3.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 million to $3.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.28 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

