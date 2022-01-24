$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.81. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

