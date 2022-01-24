-$3.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.47). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($5.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.54) to ($17.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.45.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

