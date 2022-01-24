$3.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $3.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.16. CACI International reported earnings of $4.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $16.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $16.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $18.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.48 and a 200-day moving average of $267.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CACI International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

