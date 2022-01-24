$319.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post $319.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the lowest is $299.58 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $881.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $84.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.