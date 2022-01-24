33,700 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11.
LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.
In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
