33,700 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

