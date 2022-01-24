$39.30 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report sales of $39.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.04 million and the highest is $39.55 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $43.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $152.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.83 million to $152.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $206.46 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $223.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $284.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.