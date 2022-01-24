$39.30 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report $39.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.04 million to $39.55 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $43.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $152.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.83 million to $152.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $206.46 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $223.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CLVS opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 645,662 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 339,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 303,196 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

