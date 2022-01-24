$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.63 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $16.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

