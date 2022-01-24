$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce sales of $5.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $102.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 416,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,447,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,061,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.