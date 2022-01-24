$50.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $50.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.92 billion and the highest is $51.36 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $43.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $194.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.80 billion to $198.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.57 billion to $231.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,699 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.80 and a 200 day moving average of $309.31. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

