50,847 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by SRB Corp

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 199.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,096 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 250.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. 409,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,546,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

