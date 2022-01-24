$585.95 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce $585.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.80 million and the highest is $620.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $118.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 396.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALY stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

