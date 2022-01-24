$585.95 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report sales of $585.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.80 million. Bally’s reported sales of $118.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 396.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALY stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

