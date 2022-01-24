$612.37 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post $612.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.73 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $548.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of SGRY opened at $42.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.