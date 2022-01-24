$62.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.45 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $270.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $182.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $114.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.11.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

