$62.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.45 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $270.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $182.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LGND stock opened at $114.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.11.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce $62.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.94 million to $65.45 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $69.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $270.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $182.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.
Several research firms recently commented on LGND. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.
NASDAQ:LGND opened at $114.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00.
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.