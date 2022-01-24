82,510 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Interface at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 2,035.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Interface by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 121,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

