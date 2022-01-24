8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0489 on Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $407,921.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.00 or 0.06648411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,732.66 or 0.99801135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006485 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.