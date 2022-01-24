a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.14

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 5017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

AKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.