AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.44

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 20676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. As a group, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

