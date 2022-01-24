AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.70

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 29576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.