ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 38 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 38 price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 34.04.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

