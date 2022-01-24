AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $130.75 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.